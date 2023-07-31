LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WJZY) — A man has been taken into custody after authorities say he intentionally struck six migrant workers in a North Carolina parking lot over the weekend.

Lincolnton Police confirmed Monday night that the suspect — described only as an older white man — is in custody. The FBI’s Charlotte office confirmed to Nexstar’s WJZY they are assisting Lincolnton Police with their investigation into the incident, which took place Sunday.

According to authorities, an older dark-colored SUV turned in front of a bus, crossed over a divider, and struck a group of migrant workers who were standing on the divider. The vehicle could then be seen leaving the scene as people rushed to help the victims.

Six people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They have all since been released from the hospital.

Police said Sunday that the incident “appears to be an intentional assault with a vehicle.” The moment was captured on security video, which Lincolnton Police released in the hopes of getting tips from the public.

There are additional videos of the incident that may help with the case, Lincolnton Police told WJZY. Additional details have not yet been released.

The incident has shocked those in Lincolnton.

“They always come and get groceries every week,” said Dana Rochelle Trinidad, who shops at the Walmart and frequently sees the migrant workers. “They’re really sweet people; we always speak to them.”

“It’s absolutely disheartening to see what evidently appears to be a race-motivated incident, where somebody went out of their way to harm six migrant workers who were trying to complete very simple tasks,” Stefanie Arteaga of the Carolina Migrant Network told WJZY.

She said that, no matter how the case turns out, the incident will have significant shades of a national conversation on crimes against migrants and immigrants.

Lincolnton Police said they are still trying to determine a potential motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lincolnton Police at 704-736-8900.