(The Hill) — Utah authorities say that a three-year manhunt has ended after they arrested a man accused of posing as a doctor on charges of selling a fake COVID-19 cure.

In a news release on Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Utah said that authorities were able to spot Gordon Hunter Pedersen during surveillance last month.

According to court documents, authorities handed down an arrest warrant on Pedersen after he failed to appear on an indictment in federal court.

Pedersen, a native of Cedar Hills, Utah, was indicted on charges including mail fraud, wire fraud and felony introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud and mislead.

Court documents also state that at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Pederson began selling a “structural alkaline silver” product online, claiming it “resonates, or vibrates, at a frequency that destroys the membrane of the virus, making the virus incapable of attaching to any healthy cell, or to infect you in any way.”

The 63-year-old also falsely claimed on YouTube videos to be a board-certified “Anti-Aging Medical Doctor,” also falsely claiming to have Ph.Ds in immunology and naturopathic medicine, court documents said.

Pedersen is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

Last month, a Florida man and his three sons were convicted of using their online church to sell a toxic industrial bleach as a fake COVID-19 cure. They were found guilty of conspiring to defraud the country and deliver misbranded drugs, according to CBS News.