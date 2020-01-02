Man charged in Kansas with killing ex, 2 of her children

This undated photo provided by The Wyandott County Detention Center in Kansas City, Kan shows Ismael Caballero. Caballero has been charged in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and two of her children whose bodies were found after a house fire in Kansas City, Kan. The charges stem from the discovery of the bodies of 32-year-old Yazmine Rodriguez-Santilla, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez by crews battling a house fire early Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Wyandott County Detention Center via AP)

KANSAS (AP) — A man has been charged in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and two of her children whose bodies were found after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Ismael Caballero is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of arson.

He is jailed on $1 million bond.

The charges stem from the discovery of the bodies of 32-year-old Yazmine Rodriguez-Santilla, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez by crews battling a house fire early Monday.

Prosecutors allege in charging documents that he set fire to the house as well as to a minvian.