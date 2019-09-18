Man denied alcohol for ALS symptoms at restaurant

NBC— “It’s very hard to go through all that,” ALS patient Dan Hare said.

Hare has a lot of new in his life lately.

He’s newly married and the wedding happened back in May.



Hare and his wife recently bought their first house here in Holmesburg.



And just last month, the 26-year-old was diagnosed with ALS.



Every day is a new challenge for him and his wife Bryanna.

“Just to get dressed, just to brush his teeth, to walk up and down the steps is literally a struggle for him,” Bryanna said.

So when hare and his friends went to Las Margaritas here in Holmesburg on Friday night, hare thought he’d grab a few drinks.



Instead, Dan was denied service.



The waiter thought Hare’s slurs were from him being drunk, even though he didn’t have any drinks that night.



“It made me feel really helpless and almost, you know, like I didn’t deserve to be out enjoying myself,” Dan said.

Hare’s friends backed him up and told the waiter about his condition.



So the staff asked to see for proof, but Dan didn’t have any on him.



“He deserves a drink!” Bryanna said.

That’s when Dan’s wife was called and came to the restaurant with a binder of medical papers.



She was recorded shouting at the manager, describing Dan’s condition.



“You do not treat someone like that who’s handicapped,” Bryanna said.

The group eventually left the restaurant.

“They were very aggressive, Resturant owner of Las Margarita’s Vittoria Perez said.

Perez thinks the Hares’ reaction was over the top and adds her staff only denied serving hare alcohol to protect the restaurant.

“If anything happens, we’re liable. We apologize if we hurt him in any way, like feelings wise, because if it was that he really has this disease, I feel bad,” Perez said.

Still, Hare doesn’t plan on coming back.

“Someone can be treated like that is horrible,” Bryanna said.