Man steals Christmas tree from Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office

OTTAWA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was the victim of a theft.

The thief entered the lobby area, grabbed the Christmas tree that once stood in the Sheriff’s Office lobby, then ran through the front door. It was all captured on camera.



The incident happened around 10 at night. Someone slowly walked into the sheriff’s office, unplugged the Christmas tree, grabbed it, tree skirt and all, before leaving a bread crumb trail of smashed ornaments and decorations behind.



A dispatcher was working the night this happened.

Floyd said: “yeah, she was kind of amazed. You know, she’s, she’s, didn’t… She was kinda, you know, amazed at what actually happened…. and she watched him, you know, hollered at him and told him to stop. But he continued on.”

This happening the day after Thanksgiving and weeks after an electrical fire at the jail.

Floyd said: “it’s been a busy few months around here. Uh, needless to say, you know, my plate can’t take too much more.”

Showing crime (and hearts three sizes too small) can happen anywhere. Even at the lobby of a sheriff’s office.