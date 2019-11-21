WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Marijuana is one step closer to becoming legal nationwide.

The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Wednesday that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, setting the stage for a full floor vote.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement or “MORE” act would remove pot from the list of federally controlled substances, allowing states to set their own rules.

It would also expunge prior marijuana convictions and establish a 5% sales tax on cannabis products to fund programs for communities impacted by the so-called war on drugs.

While supporters are calling it a historic moment for cannabis reform, the bill’s future is uncertain.

It must pass in the full house and then the republican-controlled Senate before becoming law.