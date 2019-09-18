Marshall ISD senior football player killed in wreck Wednesday morning

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — A Marshall High school senior football player was killed in a car wreck Wednesday morning, according to the school district.

Hayden Blaylock was a member of Marshall FFA and the Maverick team. It is unclear when and where the wreck occurred.

The school released a statement about Blaylock’s death Wednesday morning.

“Please join us as a community as we wrap our arms around Hayden’s family, friends and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.” Marshall ISD

Grief counselors have been made available as well as members of the Marshall Ministerial Alliance to assist students and staff grieve.

