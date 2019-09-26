Mattel launches gender-inclusive doll line

National News

by: John Lynch and CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Mattel is launching new dolls — aimed at breaking gender barriers.

The toy company’s new gender-inclusive dolls are called “creatable world,” and they work like this:

The figures come in kits with different hair, clothes, and accessory options.

Some are more feminine… Others are masculine.

Children select and apply any combination of these accessories they like, to create their own custom doll.

The move comes after Mattel has spent years updating its iconic Barbie doll — which is now available in a variety of skin tones and body types.

There’s also a barbie that comes in a wheelchair.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones"

Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry"

Burkburnett student lends a helping hand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett student lends a helping hand"

WF teen charged with agg. assault family violence after threatening to kill own grandmother

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF teen charged with agg. assault family violence after threatening to kill own grandmother"

UPDATE: Man Identified in Fatal Tanker Truck Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Man Identified in Fatal Tanker Truck Fire"

Authorities release name of victim in Windthorst gas station explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities release name of victim in Windthorst gas station explosion"

Charlie farmers in high spirits for winter crop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie farmers in high spirits for winter crop"

National nonprofit brings comfort in cases for foster kids in area organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "National nonprofit brings comfort in cases for foster kids in area organizations"

How volunteer firefighters battle traumatic incidents

Thumbnail for the video titled "How volunteer firefighters battle traumatic incidents"

national comic book day

Thumbnail for the video titled "national comic book day"

Alzheimer's care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's care"

Bird-safe windows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bird-safe windows"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News