Mauled To Death: Ohio woman killed by dogs

National News
Posted: / Updated:

OHIO (NBC News) — Investigators say an Ohio woman found dead in her Clearcreek Township home was mauled to death by her own dogs.

The body of Mary Matthews, 49, was found in her home around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

“We got some preliminary results back from the coroner’s office, and the cause of death is being attributed to the dog attack,” said Clearcreek Township police Chief John Terrill.

Blood was found throughout the home, authorities said, and two “large but thin” Great Danes were outside on an enclosed deck, one black and one brown.

Mark Matthews said the couple rescued the two Great Danes two years ago. Recently, he said, one of them became vicious and bit him on the arm.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

