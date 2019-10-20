Mental health task force created for colleges and universities in Georgia

by: Martin Staunton

by: Martin Staunton

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A proactive measure is underway to help students, faculty, and staff face mental health issues on the campuses of the 26 institutions in the University System of Georgia.

This week, USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley appointed a Mental Health Task Force to address concerns expressed by hundreds of college presidents in a recent survey.

“Incidents of mental health challenges are too common on campuses across the country and in the university system,” Wrigley stated. “In a recent survey by the American Council on Education, 80 percent of the 1,700 college and university presidents participating said mental health is now a greater priority on campus than it was just three years ago.

The task force will gather information about treating mental health emergencies and develop methods for helping students based on their individual needs.

Local students say this work is vital.

“I think it’s something that’s kind of needed, especially with a lot of stress these students go through,” said Kevontae Kelly, a junior at Savannah State University. “Sometimes they find it difficult…to find someone to talk to.”

“I’m a tutor in the tutoring center and I do see a lot of people that come in and they’re not sure how to ask for help, or where to go, or if there’s even facilities available to them,” explained Georgia Southern University senior Makayla Kent.

The task force will provide recommendations to the Board of Regents and chancellor at the end of its review.

The first meeting will be announced at a later date.

