Michigan man sentenced to 60 weekend days in jail for poisoning wife’s coffee

Brian Kozlowski was sentenced to 60 weekend days in jail after his wife installed hidden cameras in her kitchen and caught him poisoning her coffee, according to officials.WDIV

A suburban Detroit man was sentenced to 60 weekend days in jail Thursday for poisoning his wife’s coffee.

Brian Kozlowski, of Macomb County, Michigan, routinely put sleeping pills in his wife’s coffee throughout July 2018, prosecutors said.

Therese Kozlowski filed for divorce in May 2018. She was suspicious of Brian Kozlowski and put cameras in the kitchen of their home.

The cameras captured video of Brian Kozlowski putting diphenhydramine, an antihistamine mainly used to treat allergies or for insomnia, into her coffee on multiple occasions, according to authorities.

Therese Kozlowski said she felt tired, nauseous and had blurred vision after drinking the tainted coffee, according to prosecutors.

The last coffee that he made for Therese Kozlowski was analyzed and was found to contain 127 milliliters of diphenhydramine, which experts said is the equivalent of eight sleeping pills.

Brian Kozlowski pleaded no contest to charges of poisoning a drink in June, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 15 years.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith sought the minimum sentence of 19 months in jail.

