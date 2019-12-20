Military family reunited after months apart

(KFDX/KJTL) — It was Wednesday afternoon when five-year-old Abby joined by her big sister Emma as she prepared for her upcoming Christmas program at school.



Focused on the song and dance, the two girls, unaware of the surprise they were in for.

“Hey girls. Hi! Come here. How you doing? Their dad, Chief Petty Officer Zachary Whitead, home for the holidays.

But his return was not the only one the girls would celebrate, with Petty Officer First Class Cynde Whitead, embracing her girls after months of being away.

Mom: Got another surprise for you. Girls: Mommy! Hi.

Mom: “how you doing? Girls: Good. Mom: You like the surprise? Girls: Mhmmm.”

The anticipation and the waiting finally over.

Cynde Whitead said, “we couldn’t like talk to them on the phone because I feel like I was just going to tell them I was coming.”

Zachary Whitead said, “Just wanted to get back to my kids. Am I allowed to take them out of school now?”

The hardest part is what they’ve missed.

Cynde Whitead said, “not being physically here with them because they go through so many changes you know. Our oldest one got braces since so it’s big milestones that we’re missing, unfortunately.”



Zachary Whitead said, “having your kids in a completely different country than you are it’s challenging.”



The family will have a few weeks together before the parents return to work.