Military Photo Mystery: Woman wants to return a photo to a veteran’s family

(KFDX/KJTL) — A woman is trying to get a photo of a military veteran to the vet’s family.

This time of year, you see a lot of flags, a way to show support and honor to American veterans.

Judith Meeks-Mayo wants to return a photo to a veteran’s family. “Who was Walter and what happened?”

Meeks-Mayo said, “in fact, Walter remains a mystery to me.”

She would like to find the family of this man.

Meeks-Mayo said I have the picture of Walter B Ward. Just identified with my father’s handwriting as Walter B. Ward, Springfield, Missouri, Fort George Wright, Spokane Washington, June 1941.”

It’s been almost 70 years since that photo of the young man standing in front of a tent was taken.

So Meeks-Mayo tried to use technology to her advantage.

Meeks-Mayo said, “so what I found was Walter B Ward, 1915 to 1945 and, um, it shows his headstone.”

Meeks-Mayo believes she’s found some of his family members but hasn’t had any luck contacting them.

So now she’s hoping someone knows something.

Meeks-Mayo said, “I would like for Walter’s picture to be returned to one of his family members. Because they may not have any pictures of him or very few pictures of him. And I think it would mean something to them.”

Because while American flags are a way to honor veterans, Meeks-Mayo would like to honor the Ward family with a photo of their veteran.