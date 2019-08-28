Millennials try special diets in hopes of saving environment

(KFDX/KJTL) — Some young people are changing the way they eat in hopes of saving the environment.

This, according to a new study examining the eating habits of two-thousand millennials.

Researchers found close to 60 percent of millennials are currently following a certain diet, ranging from vegan to keto to whole-30 and more.

The study finds roughly 50 percent of those on a special diet are eating this way because they believe it’s better for the environment.

Analysts say their data shows millennial eaters also make upwards of 17 adjustments to their diets each year.

Adding, the most popular change was just trying to consume healthier foods.