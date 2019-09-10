Missing crew members found alive in capsized cargo ship

1  of  2
GEORGIA (NBC News) — Rescue crews cut into the capsized Golden Ray cargo ship, rescuing three of the four crew members still trapped inside.

“The fourth survivor has been located, and it’s an ongoing operation to try and get him out,” Coast Guard Captain John Reed said late Monday afternoon.

The first calls for help from the Golden Ray came around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Helicopters rushed to the scene just off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia, pulling five crew members to safety.

Fifteen more were scooped from the water onto Coast Guard boats.

The massive 650-foot long vessel had just left port when it began to list in St. Simons Sound.

