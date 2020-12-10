Missing man, age 82, was ‘endangered’ now found Lubbock Police say

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police asked for the public’s help to find Ignacio Sanchez Sosa, 82 on Thursday morning. About three hours later, police said he was found safe in Fort Stockton. While he was missing, police said he was considered endangered due to medical conditions.

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police:

The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 82-year-old Ignacio Sanchez Sosa who was last seen leaving his residence in the 3000 block of 1st Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 in his white 1989 Chevy Van, license plate FMW1549.

Sosa is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, blue sweatpants and beige tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Sosa or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.