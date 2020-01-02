Mississippi inmate killed during prison fight amid lockdown

MISSISSIPPI (AP) — A Mississippi coroner confirms an inmate has died and several others have been injured in a fight at Parchman, just days after a separate inmate’s killing led to an ongoing lockdown of dozens of correctional facilities.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton told news outlets the fight broke out Tuesday night in one unit and soon spread to others around the facility.

She said the slain inmate suffered multiple stab wounds.

The fatality comes the same week the Corrections Department announced prisons across the state were under lockdown following a “major disturbance” Sunday at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in which an inmate died.

The department’s commissioner also announced her resignation this week.