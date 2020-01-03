Mississippi senator loyal to Trump is filing for reelection

MISSISSIPPI (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi is filing papers Friday to run for reelection. She is expected to campaign by emphasizing her loyalty to President Donald Trump.
But a Democratic challenger, Mike Espy, is reminding voters about a “public hanging” comment Hyde-Smith made in 2018.
Hyde-Smith said she was praising a supporter, but Espy said the comment dredged up Mississippi’s painful racist history.
Mississippi Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says if Democrats retake the Senate, that will be the “first step into a thousand years of darkness.”
Hyde-Smith is a former state agriculture commissioner. She’s the first woman to represent Mississippi in Congress.