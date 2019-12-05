Missouri family plays prank on porch pirate

MISSOURI (KFDX/KJTL) — A Missouri family plays the ultimate prank on a porch pirate.

The family’s surveillance camera caught a woman stealing an Amazon package left behind their glass door.

Amazon delivered another package a few days later and the thief came back, stealing a onesie for their daughter.

The family decided to take revenge with a little help from their toddler. They put two dirty diapers inside of a package and placed it outside.

The thief fell for it and later got arrested.

While local police say the family’s solution was creative, a spokesman said, “officers do not particularly encourage the transfer of bodily fluids.”

Still, the mom who did not want to go on camera said it was worth it while laughing.



The anonymous homeowner said, “We put two just dirty diapers in there, flipped them inside out, put them in the Amazon package, sealed them up, put them in the door… It just felt good to feel like we got some sort of justice.”

If you’re worried about thieves stealing your holiday packages, police say try to schedule deliveries for when you’re home.

You could also have them delivered to your work to make sure they aren’t left out in the open.