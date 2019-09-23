Missouri family says can of dry shampoo exploded inside Honda Civic, causing serious damage to the car

(NBC NEWS) — It wasn’t a bomb or a bullet, but a can of dry shampoo that turned into a projectile and burst through the sunroof of a Missouri teen’s car.

“We thought something fell down from the sky, but the glass was going out so we know that wasn’t the case,” Christine Debrecht, the teen’s mother, says.

Luckily, nobody was inside the Honda Civic at the time. Debracht said the damage was so severe, it took about 10 to 15 minutes to figure out what had even caused it.

Her daughter had left a can of dry shampoo in the console of her car. The intense heat inside the car caused the can to explode and turn into a projectile.

“It blew the console, the center console, it must have been sitting straight up in there,” Debrecht says. “It blew it straight off its hinges and blew the whole thing off. And then shot up through the sunroof and it was about 50 feet away.”

Read more here.