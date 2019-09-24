Mistake Or Murder? – Guyger trial underway

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) Opening statements were delivered Monday in the murder trial of former Dallas, Texas police officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger claims she mistakenly entered the wrong apartment last September and fatally shot neighbor Botham Jean, believing he was an intruder.

She told investigators she only realized she wasn’t in her own home after she’d already called 911.

Guyger was originally charged with manslaughter, but a grand jury later indicted her on a more serious murder charge after hearing evidence surrounding the shooting.

