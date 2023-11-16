LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Major League Baseball team owners voted Thursday morning to approve the Oakland A’s move to Las Vegas, sources for the Associated Press have confirmed.

The vote comes around six months after the A’s reached a tentative agreement for a new stadium in Las Vegas, after being unable to reach a deal for one in Oakland.

Earlier this year, the Oakland Athletics announced a deal had been reached to build a new stadium on the current site of the Tropicana hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Nevada lawmakers even approved $380 million in public financing for a ballpark which is projected to cost a total of $1.5 billion.

Many local fans, meanwhile, had vehemently opposed the move. Some even teamed up to send letters and A’s merchandise to other MLB ballclub owners, to try to persuade them to vote no on approving the relocation.

A few hundred fans also crammed the Oakland City Council chambers earlier this month, chanting “Stay in Oakland!” at a recent meeting. The City Council unanimously passed a resolution that reaffirmed its support of the A’s staying in Oakland.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, meanwhile, was a supporter of the A’s relocation to Vegas. Team owners reportedly had similar views, as Thursday’s vote was said to be unanimous, according to the AP.

The A’s lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season and it remains unclear where the team will play before a new ballpark opens, in 2027 at the earliest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.