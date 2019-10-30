Mother charged in “dirty diaper” murder

Breaking News
GEORGIA (NBC News) — A Georgia mother has been charged with murder after she admitted hitting her 20-month-old son because she was angry that he had soiled his diaper.

In addition to the murder charge, 23-year-old Trinity Pittman is also charged with first-degree child cruelty.

According to warrants, Pittman took her son Conner Perry to a hospital emergency room in Newnan Friday night.

She said he had fallen while jumping on a trampoline and hit his head on a brick.

Medical staff found that the child’s injuries were not consistent with a fall from a trampoline.  

The boy was taken to another hospital, where he was pronounced dead that night.

Pittman later admitted to investigators that she had hit conner multiple times after becoming angry over the soiled diaper.  

