Municipal Market: City runs grocery store in Baldwin, FL

FLORIDA (KFDX/KJTL) — When Baldwin, Florida’s only grocery store closed, the mayor and city council decided to run their own market.

Baldwin Mayor, Sean Lynch said, “this is definitely red America and a lot of Republicans in this area. And it never — it never dawned on anybody to think about it being socialism. And we never had the intention of being that way. It’s just pure necessity.”

Especially for many elderly and poor residents who have limited access to transportation to drive 10 miles to the nearest fresh meats and produce.

Resident Alice Bowen said, “we certainly don’t see it as making a political statement. This is us looking out for ourselves, taking care of our own the way I think it’s supposed to be done.”

As chain stores consolidate, industry analysts say serving remote areas is costly for an already low margin business.

And independent grocers, who play a key role in small towns, have been declining in share over the past decade.

Kansas State University Professor David Procter said, “it is just increasingly difficult to find sole proprietorships, uh, private entrepreneurs to come into town and take that kind of risk that grocery stores pose.”

While residents in some food deserts have turned to co-ops or non-profits, the city of Baldwin is running the store much like a public utility, where food is the basic resource.

Mayor Lynch said “same as your water and sewer. You know, we pull water out of the ground and we sell it to the customers. And the store’s the same.”

City officials say they don’t plan to stay in the grocery business indefinitely.

If a reputable entrepreneur wants to take over the store, they’ll step aside, but until that need is met, the mayor is also the grocer.