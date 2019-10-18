Breaking News
Police investigate robbery at Sikes Senter Mall

Nanny gets 20 years for sexually abusing child, having his baby

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Marissa Mowry, 20 year sentence

FLORIDA (NBC News) — A former live-in nanny was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for sexually abusing a Florida boy and then giving birth to his child, officials said Friday.

Marissa Mowry, 28, a resident of Port Richey, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexual battery, according to Estella Gray, spokeswoman for Andrew Warren, state attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit.

Marissa Mowry. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Mowry will also have to report as a sexual predator for the rest of her life, Gray added.

The sexual abuse started when the boy was 11 and Mowry was 22, officials said.

The victim, now 17, lives with his 5-year-old son. The teen and his mom are raising the boy.

The victim’s mother told reporters outside court that she had once considered Mowry “almost as a second daughter.”

“To turn around to betray my trust is just … to think of my sons as more than a child,” the mother said outside of court, according to NBC affiliate WFLA.

The young father is now in the 11th grade.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son"

Duncan School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Duncan School Threat"

Sikes Senter Mall robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sikes Senter Mall robbery"

Horses help inmates struggling with anger and anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horses help inmates struggling with anger and anxiety"

Building a better guide dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Building a better guide dog"

Crash survivor spends week trapped in car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash survivor spends week trapped in car"

Man sets sit-up record on 70th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man sets sit-up record on 70th birthday"

Cancer fighters strike up friendship and create song writing duo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer fighters strike up friendship and create song writing duo"

President Trump's MAGA rally & presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's counter rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's MAGA rally & presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's counter rally"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-18-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-18-19"

Orville Merritt scheduled to plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Orville Merritt scheduled to plead"

Man arrested outside President Trump's rally in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested outside President Trump's rally in Dallas"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News