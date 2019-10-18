Nanny gets 20 years for sexually abusing child, having his baby

FLORIDA (NBC News) — A former live-in nanny was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for sexually abusing a Florida boy and then giving birth to his child, officials said Friday.

Marissa Mowry, 28, a resident of Port Richey, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexual battery, according to Estella Gray, spokeswoman for Andrew Warren, state attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit.

Marissa Mowry. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Mowry will also have to report as a sexual predator for the rest of her life, Gray added.

The sexual abuse started when the boy was 11 and Mowry was 22, officials said.

The victim, now 17, lives with his 5-year-old son. The teen and his mom are raising the boy.

The victim’s mother told reporters outside court that she had once considered Mowry “almost as a second daughter.”

“To turn around to betray my trust is just … to think of my sons as more than a child,” the mother said outside of court, according to NBC affiliate WFLA.

The young father is now in the 11th grade.