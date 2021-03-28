NASCAR dirt race postponed by rain

BRISTOL, TN (KFDX/KJTL) – The NASCAR Cup Series has waited more than 50 years to return to a dirt track. Now it appears drivers will have to wait one more day for that experience.

Mother Nature interfered and turned the Bristol dirt track into a giant mudpuddle on Saturday and Sunday, forcing race officials to postpone both the Monster Cup race and the Camping World Truck Series race.

Heavy rain began falling at the converted track on Saturday morning and continued off and on through Sunday afternoon. The track, which is concrete, was covered with tons of trucked-in dirt for the first dirt track race for the Cup series since 1970. The rain turned that dirt into mud, forcing the postponement of the weekend’s activities.

The truck race will run at 11 a.m. Central time on FS1. The Cup race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Central time on Texoma’s FOX.