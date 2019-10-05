National Geographic reporter shot in Juarez

National News

by: Andra Litton

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A reporter for National Geographic was shot in the leg while on an assignment early Saturday morning, according to KTSM’s partner in Juarez.

According to investigators, the reporter and crew were conducting an interview with a drug supplier in a South Juarez home when four assassins arrived to kill the distributor.

The reporter was injured in the melee, while the drug supplier they were interviewing was killed.

Mexican law prevents the release of the reporter’s identity to the public. Authorities said the National Geographic crew did not alert police they were going to be in the area and were not guarded at the time of the interview.

The National Geographic reporter and crew were immediately taken into police protection and crossed into El Paso.

According to the Chihuahua Deputy Attorney General Jorge Nava Lopez, the state is now in possession of the journalist’s equipment to determine if they recorded the attack.

Juarez has seen a dramatic increase in cartel-related violence in 2019. In August, 129 people were murdered in the city. The murders included public executions in crowded businesses and restaurants, where a turf-war is currently raging between two cartel factions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics"

Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks"

Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday"

Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo"

Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks"

MSU officials to develop vaping specific program to educate students

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU officials to develop vaping specific program to educate students"

Miami University in Ohio suspends all fraternities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miami University in Ohio suspends all fraternities"

Shot of a lifetime: backwards buzzer-beater!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shot of a lifetime: backwards buzzer-beater!"

NCSU professor, NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "NCSU professor, NBC News"

Firedog NBC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firedog NBC"

Cat vs snake NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cat vs snake NBC news"

Jacob Murphy child endagerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jacob Murphy child endagerment"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News