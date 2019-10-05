National Geographic reporter shot in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A reporter for National Geographic was shot in the leg while on an assignment early Saturday morning, according to KTSM’s partner in Juarez.

According to investigators, the reporter and crew were conducting an interview with a drug supplier in a South Juarez home when four assassins arrived to kill the distributor.

The reporter was injured in the melee, while the drug supplier they were interviewing was killed.

Mexican law prevents the release of the reporter’s identity to the public. Authorities said the National Geographic crew did not alert police they were going to be in the area and were not guarded at the time of the interview.

The National Geographic reporter and crew were immediately taken into police protection and crossed into El Paso.

According to the Chihuahua Deputy Attorney General Jorge Nava Lopez, the state is now in possession of the journalist’s equipment to determine if they recorded the attack.

Juarez has seen a dramatic increase in cartel-related violence in 2019. In August, 129 people were murdered in the city. The murders included public executions in crowded businesses and restaurants, where a turf-war is currently raging between two cartel factions.