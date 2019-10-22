Nebraska couple gets probation for malnourished baby’s death

National News
NEBRASKA (AP) — An eastern Nebraska couple has been sentenced to five years of probation for the death of one of their malnourished infant twin daughters.

Cass County District Court records show 24-year-old David Krutina Jr. and 21-year-old Kassandra Krutina also were sentenced Monday to perform 80 hours of community service. They live in Louisville.

This combination of January 2019 booking photos from Cass County, Neb., show Kassandra Krutina, left, and David Krutina. The eastern Nebraska couple were sentenced Monday, Oct. 21 to five years of probation for the death of one of their malnourished infant twin daughters. (Cass County, Neb via AP)

They pleaded guilty in August to two counts of negligent child abuse causing serious injury. Prosecutors reduced the charges in return for the Krutinas’ guilty pleas.

The charges stem from the death of their 6-month-old daughter, Samantha. The Krutinas took her and her twin sister, Charlotte, to a hospital on Sept. 1, 2018. Both were underweight, and Samantha died.

An autopsy showed Samantha died of a bacterial infection caused by malnourishment.

