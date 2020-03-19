1  of  2
Need a friend while sheltering at home? Foster a canine companion

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several San Francisco Bay Area counties are under shelter-at-home orders to stem the rising tide of COVID-19. If you are feeling lonely and isolated, Rocket Dog Rescue in Oakland says now is the perfect time to foster a dog and have a furry friend for companionship at home.

“We have some nice dogs coming in this week that were just saved from a shelter,” Rocket Dog Rescue founder Pali Boucher said.

Under Alameda County’s shelter-at-home order, residents are still allowed to go outside to walk a dog while maintaining proper social distancing from other people. Walking a dog on a scenic hiking trail or around a park provides a mood-boosting breath of fresh air, Boucher said.

Rocket Dogs are rescued from high-kill animal shelters or cases of neglect. Most go directly into foster care where they can have a safe space to unwind from their previous situations before finding forever homes.

“The more foster homes we have, the more dogs we can save! As you may know, rescue organizations like Rocket Dog ‘pull’ dogs from shelters all over California that become overpopulated quickly and often move unadopted dogs to the euthanasia list within a matter of a few days. The Rocket Dog motto ‘leave no dog left behind’ often means helping the underdogs,” Rocket Dog’s website writes.

