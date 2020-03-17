1  of  2
‘Netflix Party’ lets you remotely binge-watch with friends

(Nexstar Media Wire) – With movie theaters closing and people keeping their social distance, Netflix Party may be the best way to hang out with your friends (sort of) while binge-watching together.

Netflix Party is a Google Chrome extension that allows people to automatically sync their programs remotely and even chat while watching.

According to the web store description, “Netflix Party is a Chrome extension for watching Netflix remotely with friends, e.g., for movie nights with that long-distance special someone. It synchronizes video playback and adds group chat.”

After installing the extension, one person can start a movie or episode and click the toolbar icon to generate a link. That person’s friends can sign into Netflix, open the shared link in Chrome and click on the red “NP” initials in the toolbar, syncing up the feed and opening a chat area on the right hand side of the screen.

In need of some new shows to dive into? Check out these 10 Netflix suggestions perfect for beating self-isolation – now, you can even invite your friends to watch with you!

