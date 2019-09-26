New charges: soldier from Conway in bomb plot wanted to set fire to home

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A soldier from Conway facing Federal charges appeared in court Thursday.

Jarrett William Smith is facing new charges. He was charged with distributing explosives information and threatened to set fire to a home of someone listed only as D.H.

The indictment also says Smith tried to gain entry to a home and injured someone, and alleges he made the threat from Kansas to Michigan.

Federal prosecutors have said smith discussed his plan to kill far-left-leaning “antifa” activists and described how to build a bomb that could be triggered by calling a cellphone.

The 24-year-old private first class and infantry soldier is stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. He was initially charged in a criminal complaint Monday.

