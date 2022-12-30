WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsNation) — As the new year looms, so does a slew of new laws and regulations in across the U.S. While they’re mostly on the state level, much of this legislation will have major impacts across country.

MINIMUM WAGE

Amid inflation and no changes on the federal level, several states will raise their minimum wages in 2023.

The federal wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been changed since 2009. As of fall 2022, 15 states have minimum wage rates that match the federal minimum wage, down from 16 last year.

In the new year, 27 states will see an increase in their minimum wage, with a majority of the states implementing them starting Jan. 1.

Of the states set to increase minimum wages in 2023, Montana will see the lowest rate at $9.95 an hour, while Washington state is the highest at $15.74 an hour.

Michigan and Ohio will raise theirs to $10.10 an hour. California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Washington and New York will all bump theirs to $15 dollars an hour or more.

On the federal level, all military members’ salaries will increase by 4.6%, due to the annual Defense Spending Bill.

NEW LEGALIZED DRUG LAWS

Six states are set to either legalize recreational marijuana use in 2023 or put marijuana up for a vote. This does not include New York, which made recreational sales legal Thursday.

Connecticut, Maryland and Missouri will roll out their rules and regulations for legalized recreational marijuana for adults over 21.

Voters in Maryland and Missouri, which currently offer medical marijuana to adults, passed ballot measures in November that approved the change.

Colorado voters also passed a ballot measure in the midterm election to legalize psychedelic mushrooms. While the substance won’t be available for some time, due to working out specifics of its regulations, the state will decriminalize those substances by Jan. 4, 2023, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

Oklahoma, Ohio and Minnesota are expected to vote on the issue in the new year.

Capped insulin prices

The cost of a life-saving drug for people with diabetes will be capped starting on Jan. 1. The Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act includes a $35 a month limit on what patients pay out of pocket for insulin. However, it’s only for patients who will qualify as seniors on Medicare.

A push in Congress to cap insulin for all Americans, not just seniors, failed. Lawmakers want to try for it again in 2023.