Niagara Falls man charged with cutting ears off seven puppies

Niagara Falls man charged with cutting ears off seven puppies

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been charged with felony animal cruelty, accused of cutting the ears off of seven puppies.

Michael Anthony Paonessa was arraigned this week.

According to Niagara Falls Animal Control Officer Dave Bower, Niagara Falls Police received an anonymous tip that he cut the ears off of the puppies, all American bulldogs, for “cosmetic purposes”.

The seven-week-old puppies, two males and five females, are back with their owner.

WARNING: These photos are disturbing.

Bower said the owner hired Paonessa to cut the dogs’ ears for $250.

The owner is not facing any charges at this time.

