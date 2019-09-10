Nissan CEO steps down

1  of  2
(KFDX/KJTL) — The chief executive of Nissan motor company is resigning after he acknowledged receiving possible illicit income.

He said profits dropped after Nissan’s alliance with Renault of France and after financial scandals by the former chief executive

The previous CEO led Nissan for 20 years, but now is waiting to be tried for numerous financial misconduct allegations.

The illicit income allegations against the current CEO are tied to Nissan’s stock price and adjusting dates to make more money, but he hasn’t been charged.

Nissan’s board said 10 candidates are being considered for the CEO job, including some outsiders.

