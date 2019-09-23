NY man jumps with his child in front of subway, a good samaritan pulls her from under the subway train

by: Nick Caloway

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CNN) — New York commuters witnessed a horrific scene Monday morning. A 45-year-old man jumped in front of a moving subway train, holding his five-year-old daughter.

The man was killed, but the little girl is expected to be okay.

Witness Jennifer Hub, says, “the man I saw jump in, had a little girl, in his arms, next thing I know he and her jumped.”

Cell phone video shows good samaritans pulling the little girl from under the subway train just after 8 a.m.

Others on the platform comforted the youngster who just barely escaped with her life.

Witnesses could only watch as the 45-year-old father grabbed his 5-year-old daughter, and jumped in front of the southbound 4 train.

Witnesses say the train slowed down, but couldn’t stop in time, running over the man and the little girl.

Hub says, “there was a man who in a heroic effort went down in the front of the tracks to see if the little girl was ok and he got her out and brought her up to us. And thank God above.”

The little girl suffered only minor injuries, while her father was killed.

The incident leaving commuters traumatized, and searching for answers.

Hub says, “I’m a mom. And this devastated me like crazy. I watched it first-hand and I’m absolutely so thankful that she’s all right.”

Police say it’s still unclear why the man jumped. They are now investigating.

And we’re told the girl’s mother met the child at the hospital. She is expected to be okay.

