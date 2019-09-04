Oklahoma power crews helping Dorian victims

(KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma gas and electric crews are preparing to help victims of hurricane Dorian.

38 trucks, Carrying 64 line crew members and support personnel began the journey to Raleigh, North Carolina yesterday in preparation of expected power outages due to the storm.

“Oklahoma task force one” is already in Florida equipped with bags of supplies and four K-9s.

They’re currently in Orlando training and waiting for orders.

The task force is comprised of several Oklahoma law enforcement personnel, including the Tulsa Fire Department.

Volunteers are prepared to stay for 10 days to provide any aid as needed.

The Oklahoma Red Cross also sent nine volunteers and three emergency response vehicles to the East coast.

The organization expects as many as 60,000 people in Florida, Georgia, and North and South Carolina may need emergency shelter.