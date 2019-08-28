Beto speaks Oklahoma’s opioid crisis

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Beto O’rourke is praising lawsuits that target drug makers for the costs of America’s opioid epidemic.

This comes the day after an Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson and Johnson to pay over $572 million dollars for encouraging doctors to prescribe opioids while downplaying the risks of addiction.

O’Rourke told reporters the Oklahoma verdict is a crack in the immunity he claims pharmaceutical companies have enjoyed while avoiding responsibility for the societal costs of opioids.

And the Democratic presidential candidate is praising other legal efforts.

“So I’m glad immunity those drug companies have enjoyed is being shattered, that they’re going to be held accountable, that there will justice at the end of the day. That’s going to save lives. It’s going to begin to pay to repair some of the damage done. And most importantly it’s going to change the behavior of those corporations going forward,” said O’Rourk.

Johnson and Johnsons’ general counsel issued a statement that his company did not create Oklahoma’s opioid crisis, and will appeal the judgment.