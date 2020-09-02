Old Navy says it will pay employees to work the polls on Election Day

LEVITTOWN, NEW YORK – MARCH 16: An image of the sign for Old Navy as photographed on March 16, 2020 in Levittown, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (NewsNation) — Old Navy said it is encouraging employees to get involved in the election process by paying them to work the polls on Election Day.

The clothing and accessories retailer announced Tuesday—on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day—that it would compensate employees who work as poll workers with eight hours of pay, regardless of whether they’re scheduled to work that day.

Old Navy said it has been encouraging its employees “to apply to serve in their communities and giving them the means to do so.”

The company said it has been working with two groups, Civic Alliance and Power the Polls to recruit poll workers nationwide. They’re also encouraging customers to serve at polling stations in their local area.

“With a workforce that mirrors the diversity of America, Old Navy wanted to engage its field employees in the democratic process to show that every voice and action counts,” the company said in a press release. “64% of Old Navy field employees are 18-29 years old, which historically is the segment of the population with the lowest voter turnout. This initiative allows for this demographic to become more involved in the election process than in years past.”

Old Navy has more than 50,000 field employees in more than 1,000 store locations in the U.S. Old Navy is owned by Gap.