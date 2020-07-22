One Direction teases 10th anniversary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Among the reasons people give for not wearing masks to help protect themselves and others during the COVID-19 pandemic, is the false belief that face coverings can sicken otherwise healthy people over the age of 2.

“There is a myth out there," said Dr. Asad Nasir, pulmonary medicine doctor from Arnot Ogden Medical Center. "Unfortunately, in public people believe having a mask decreases your oxygen levels.”