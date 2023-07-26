PARIS (WAVY) – Excitement is building in the City of Light. Wednesday marks one year until the official start of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Marielena Balouris from Nexstar’s WAVY is in Paris getting a look at how organizers are preparing for the big event.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on the Seine River, looking at the Eiffel Tower.

Hundreds of athletes, fans, mascots and even Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt – gathered to bring the Olympic Torch down the Seine River to mark one year from the opening of the games. Bolt received the torch from the hands of Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

“The Olympic and Paralympic games are a celebration of humanity,” said Lambis Konstantinidis, Paris 2024 Director of Planning & Coordination.

It’s going to be an Olympics unlike any other.

Tuesday night’s preview of the Opening Ceremony shows the unique way organizers plan to make next Summer’s Olympics “games wide open.” It will the first time the Opening Ceremony will be open to spectators on parts of the riverbanks for no admission fee.

Konstantinidis said organizers are excited about the return of spectators to the games – the first time since the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

“Because of the venues, because it is Paris, and it has to be unique, we’re I think up to the challenge because we really want this to be a memorable experience,” said Konstantinidis.

It will certainly be memorable for staff at the American University of Paris.

“The Opening Ceremony ends right in front of AUP, so we’re really excited by that,” said President Sonya Stephens, from the campus in the heart of the city.

Most staff members are excited about the games in their city.

“So I’ve got tickets to see 3×3 basketball on the Place de la Concorde. I’m going to be sitting underneath the Eiffel Tower to watch the beach volleyball!” said Christopher Grinbergs, with American University of Paris.

“It’s not just about the sports, but it’s about all the people from all different cultures coming together, so I think it’s just incredibly exciting,” said AUP staffer Rita Martinos.

Others acknowledge, it’s going to be busy.

“As a Paris resident, I’m probably going to be slightly annoyed by the disruption, but I think we’ll kind of begrudgingly be excited about the attention and about all of the kind of noise and sport that’s going to be taking place,” said AUP Professor Russell Williams.

And with just one year to go, the excitement is truly about to begin.