TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Georgia onion producer announced Thursday that it was recalling certain whole onions that could have been contaminated with listeria.

A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, said the Little Bear brand Vidalia sweet onions included in the recall were packed between June 20 and June 23.

Recalled onions include the number 4159 and the Little Bear brand on the PLU sticker, like the one seen below.

One of the Vidalia sweet onions impacted by the recall. (Courtesy FDA)

The onions were sold in bulk at stores in Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania from June 22 to June 24. However, most of the affected onions never made it to the stores, according to Aries Haygood, the co-owner owner of A&M Farms.

“We stopped packing on the implicated line, and I am personally overseeing a full cleaning and sanitation of the equipment and an internal review of our processes,” Haygood said.

A shipment was sent to a Sam’s Club distribution center, but Sam’s said that the entire group of onions was destroyed.

“Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it,” the announcement said. “The product should be disposed and may return to the place of purchase with a receipt for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company’s information desk at 1-912-585-2058, M-F, 8 am – 4 pm EDT.”

Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria named in the recall, can cause fatal infections in children, older individuals, and those who are immunocompromised. Healthier people who get infected with listeria can also suffer fever, headaches, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Pregnant women can also suffer from miscarriages and stillbirths from the infection.

No listeria cases have been reported in connection with the recalled onions so far.