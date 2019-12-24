Operation Holiday Express brings gifts to U.S. troops in Syria

SYRIA (KFDX/KJTL) — U.S. military personnel have begun an operation to deliver Christmas presents to troops in Syria.

Troops taking part in Holiday Express, transported stockings stuffed with gifts to five bases in the country’s east on Monday.

A military band also traveled by helicopter, playing Christmas carols as the troops received their presents.

The gifts were mainly donated by army support organizations in the U.S. as well as churches and other charity groups.

Some of the bases involved in ‘holiday express’ were built following turkey’s offensive against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria back in October.

The offensive happened after President Trump withdrew the troops from the northeast and redeployed them to other bases. He said they would work with Kurdish-led forces to keep up pressure on ISIS militants and prevent extremists from resurging or breaking out of prisons.