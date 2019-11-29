NORTH CAROLINA (KFDX/KJTL) — Bill O’Brien and his family have hosted Operation Thanksgiving Blessing for the past six years, hosting about 300 Marines.

Their mission is providing a holiday feast to local Marines, veterans, and military families.

The O’Brien’s have kept the tradition going despite losing their home to Hurricane Florence in 2018.

This year, 300 people gathered at their family farm in North Carolina for a place to call home for the holidays.

O’Brien, a 13-year military veteran said this time of year can be difficult for many young Marines because it is their first time away from home.



O’Brien said, “I did 13 years in the military and I know what it’s like to be away from home during the holidays and sitting in the barracks alone is just not the place to be at these times of year and a lot of these young Marines, it’s their first time away from home for a big event like this so we wanted to just make them feel like they are home.”

O’Brien said it all started six years ago when his wife worked with a group of girls whose husbands were deployed overseas.

He says there were only 60 that first year, and it was a huge blessing.

That’s why they made it their family tradition.