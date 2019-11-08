Over 4200 gallons of crude oil spill into Lake Texoma

(Nexstar/KFOR) — Cleanup is underway at an Oklahoma creek and lake after an oil spill this week.

“We got a call this morning from Godfrey Oil Properties. They called to let us know that they lost about 40 barrels of produced water, and 100 barrels of crude oil,” said Sarah Terry-Cobo with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

According to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, it resulted in the spill of more than 4,200 gallons of crude oil and over 1,600 gallons of produced water. The oil spilled into a creek that flows into Lake Texoma.

The crude oil and a byproduct of oil and gas with a high salt content leaked off a work site and into Elm Creek, according to Terry-Cobo.

The oil has been leaking since Wednesday night, said James Vincent, an environmental specialist with the Army Core of Engineers, and says absorbent booms have been placed on Elm Creek to help stop the water.

Godfrey Oil Properties hired Ardmore-based contracting firm, Dillon Environmental, to put containment booms on the lake to trap the oil.

An official cause of the spill has not yet been ruled.