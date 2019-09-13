Paddling with a purpose

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) — The members of the Pacific Northwest canoe team “Wahine o Wakinekona” or “Women of Washington” are preparing for a race described as the world championship of canoe paddling.

“We’re preparing for the Na Wahine o Ke Kai, one of the biggest distance outrigger canoe races. It’s one of the most challenging races because the conditions are really tough,” said team captain Jamie Stroble.

The race is September 22. It’s 42 miles out in open ocean. Stroble said the team will battle wind, ocean swells and currents.

For Stroble and her teammates, it’s taken years to prepare for the Na Wahine o Ke Kai outrigger canoe race. Stroble said she’s been following teams and learning all about the race.

Roughly 80 teams from all over the world will compete. Stroble said it’s been several years since there’s been a women’s crew from Washington.

“This is a huge opportunity for us to show that we have amazing, strong women paddlers that are up here perpetuating strong Hawaiian culture,” said Stroble.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19"

What the Tech: Antenna scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Antenna scams"

Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019"

Football players give student clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football players give student clothes"

Texoma Gives Totals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives Totals"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery"

WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window"

Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News