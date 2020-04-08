1  of  3
Breaking News
Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total up to 50 Howmet announces layoffs, temporary closure Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

Parents can take a Pinterest in kids education

National News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Most teachers know the struggle of coming up with spur-of-the-moment creative lesson plans, bulletin boards or interactive activities for their students.

Now, as thousands of students from across the country are home, parents are faced with the same challenges.

Today the Census Bureau announced that teachers and subject matter experts from across the country helped develop valuable, engaging, relatable and easy to use activities for students.

The Statistics in Schools Pinterest page from the U.S. Census Bureau offers pre-K-12 math, geography, sociology, English and history/social studies activities available.

The materials target specific grade levels including pre-K, K-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-12 as well as specific geographic locations including Michigan.

Statistics in Schools is a free program that uses real-life census data and resources to create classroom activities and materials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News