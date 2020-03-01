Paso Del Norte bridge shut down after large presence of Cuban migrants waiting in Juárez asked to cross into El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso Del Norte Bridge has been closed according to our crews in Juárez.

Our reporter in the city said that Cuban migrants who were awaiting their court date were told that the United States Court had suspended the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

The Cuban migrants reportedly asked officials to let them cross to El Paso because most of them are afraid to continue living in Juárez because of the violence.

Authorities had to close the bridge because of the presence of migrants around the bridge totaled more than 150.