Paul McCartney wants to help send a personal card to your loved one this Valentine’s Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Valentine’s Day, the local FBI office is warning Arkansans about falling for potential romance scams. These scams generally involve a con-artist using a person’s desire for companionship to trick them into giving them money and sometimes worse. In 2018, there were 18,000 romance scam complaints made to the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center, totaling more than $490 million in losses, according to FBI Supervisory Special Agent Ryan Kennedy.

“Be cautious on online dating profiles, especially with the amount of information that we’re giving because that’s how people get targeted,” Kennedy said. “The more information you have out there, the easier you are to target and the easier it is for someone to take advantage of you.”