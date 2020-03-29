1  of  5
Breaking News
Updated information on 3 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County released City of Lubbock confirms first COVID-19 death Fort Sill confirms third case of COVID-19 as family member of active-duty Second confirmed case of COVID-19 reported at Fort Sill Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill
Live Now:
Governor Abbott To Provide Update On COVID-19 Response In Texas
1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Pelosi: Trump’s downplaying of coronavirus cost American lives

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks to the press after the House passed a $2 trillion stimulus bill, on March 27, 2020, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. – The House approved by a voice vote a $2.2 trillion rescue package, the largest economic stimulus package in American history, to aid a US economy and health care system battered by the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has characterized President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as “deadly.”

Pelosi joined host Jake Tapper Sunday morning on CNN’s “State of the Union” program where she made the bold comments.

“As the president fiddles, people are dying,” Pelosi said. “We just have to take every precaution.”

Tapper followed up by asking Pelosi, “Are you saying his downplaying ultimately cost American lives?”

“Yes, I am,” Pelosi responded.

Pelosi says Congress will have to investigate whether Trump heeded advice from scientific experts as part of an after-action report on the pandemic response.

“The president, his denial at the beginning, was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment to where it continued — his continued delay in getting equipment to where it’s needed is deadly.,” Pelosi said during the interview. “Now the best thing to do would be to prevent more loss of life rather than open things up, because we just don’t know. We have to have testing, testing, testing.”

You can watch a portion of Pelosi’s comments below:

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News