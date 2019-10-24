Perfect Timing: Crash saves pedestrians

PHOENIX (NBC News) — Talk about good timing — or divine intervention.

Two adults pushing a stroller saw their lives flash before their eyes when a car came barreling through a Phoenix intersection on a red light, but they were saved by a driver who happened to be turning left at the perfect time.

Video released by the Phoenix Police Department on Wednesday showed the couple pushing a stroller through a crosswalk around 10 p.m. on October 14th.

Cars were seen turning left in front of the couple as they were crossing the street.

Then a Jeep driven by 23-year-old Ernesto Otanez Oveso is suddenly seen speeding into the intersection on a red light — right where the couple was standing.

But another car, a black Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 27-year-old woman, came to the rescue, slamming into the speeding car before it could hit the couple.

Oveso and a woman in the car with him took off running after the accident, the police department said.

While in a parking lot just south of the intersection where the crash happened, Oveso noticed a man following him and telling him to stop, police said.

Court documents show Oveso pulled out a knife and tried to stab the witness through the driver’s window and missed. Then he stabbed the rear door on the driver’s side.

